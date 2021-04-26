As COVID-19 cases spike on, Kerala CM said ‘Kerala is sitting on a Volcano’

Thiruvananthapuram: With the corona cases increasing day by day CM Pinarayi Vijayan said ‘Kerala is sitting atop a volcano of mounting COVID-19 cases’. Speaking to the media, cm said people to remain cautious and not get panicked. “Wear masks, maintain physical distance, avoid closed spaces, do not congregate, and postpone non-essential events”.

If coronavirus infections flow beyond the safety portal, the breakout would invade the State’s defined health care resources. Kerala could not risk such an occurrence, he added. CM also told people to hold off unessential events “for at least a month” and further restricted the number of attendees at weddings. Currently, 75 persons could participate in an event and the ministry had also banned community feasting. Strict quarantine should be followed by the people coming from other states or countries. The weekend lockdown did not affect the examination of Higher Secondary and election official’s training.

Read more; WHO reviews Chinese vaccines for possible emergency listing!!!

When asked about Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s suggestion to transport supplemental oxygen from Kerala to New Delhi, CM said, “Kerala could not presume that it had the resources to solve the issues of other States. However, Kerala was willing to spare other States, including New Delhi, medical oxygen or other essentials if the State registered a surplus”