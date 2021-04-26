“Malayalam TV actor attempts suicide”; Admitted to hospital in critical stage

Thrissur; Famous TV actor in Malayalam and husband of actress Ambili Devi, Adithyan Jayan has attempted suicide. As per the statements, the actor attempted to cut his vein and was found inside his car in Thrissur on Sunday evening. Adithyan was rushed to Thrissur government hospital and he is still in ICU. The car was spotted leaning towards the canal. When he came back later, he found the star inside the car with a severed arm. Adithyan was admitted to Thrissur District Hospital. He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

“The patient had taken a high dosage of sleeping pills and we have started the process for a stomach wash. There is a wound in his wrist, which we are consulting with the surgeon for further treatment. The patient is a bit drowsy but he is responsive. We can share further updates only after 24 – 48 hours of observation,” a source close to the hospital informed.

Recently, the actor made headlines due to his problems with his wife Ambili Devi. Ambili had claimed that Adithyan has cheated on her. She also accused that Adithyan had asked for a divorce and made death warnings to her. On the other hand, Adithyan refuted all the allegations and requested her not to apply such personal issues to malign him.

Reactions to the incident came out following the allegations. Meanwhile, Ambili Devi had released CCTV footage of Adityan threatening her with a weapon at her house yesterday. Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan got married in 2019. Before their marriage, the actors were seen acting in an on-screen couple in the serial, ‘Seetha’. The duo have a son Arjun. On the work front, Adithyan is currently playing significant roles in serials like ‘Ente Mathavu’ and ‘Seethakalyanam’.