Election Commission of India announces its decision regarding victory processions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced its decision regarding the victory processions on or after counting of votes on May 2. The ECI took this decision after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ECI has banned all victory processions on May 2 and after. The ECI has also curtailed the timings of campaigns for the remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases.

“Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned,” a notification issued by ECI said .

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Earlier on Monday the Madras high court had raised severe criticism against the election body. The Madras High Court held the Election Commission as “singularly responsible” for the second wave of Covid-19 in India

No victory procession after the counting on 2nd May shall be permissible. Not more than 2 persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned: EC pic.twitter.com/fT3T3wvHUj — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The counting of votes for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 2