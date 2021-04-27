“Happy news for Boozers” ; Alcohol home-delivery starts from next week, Check out the areas…

Kochi: The Kerala Beverages Corporation has arrived up with a home delivery method for home delivery of liquor in case of acceleration of Covid-19. It is reported that Bevco will begin home delivery next week. The first stage of the project will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts.

The Beverages Corporation is anticipated to present a comprehensive report to the government later this week. It is further to be determined whether Bevco will deliver the liquor straight to the home or in collaboration with other private organizations. Premium brands will be the first to deliver home delivery.

Special service charges will be levied on customers for delivering alcohol home. The charge is decided based on the total price. At the same time, the current judgment is not to bring back the BevQ app. When it comes to home delivery, another app similar to BevQ may be generated.