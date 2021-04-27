“Viral ad mocks Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi” ; Party workers vandalise the office

Mumbai-based beverage firm Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd has arrived in the line of fire for its recently begun ad campaign for its latest range of milkshakes. The company lately introduced its first-ever 360-degree marketing campaign “Wish it never gets over” for their range of Storia Shakes. The company released 3 ad films. Each of the three 45-second ad films centers on favoring one specific Storia Shake flavor.

The first ad issued as a part of the campaign is placed in a cricket league press conference environment. The second ad promotes Storia mango shake wherein the actor is frustrated because there’s no more shake left for him after his workout concourse. The most recent of the advertisements promote Storia chocolate shake, which is set against a political backdrop. While all three ads are created as humorous parodies, the last one which had characters mirroring Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have especially appeared in the firing line.

In the commercial, the ‘son’ comforts his mother who is upset that her milkshake got finished, and says he will produce a machine in which you give grass as input and you get milk as output. ‘Aage se ghaas, peechhe se doodh’, he said. To this, the frustrated mother states that this ‘machine’ is a ‘gaay’ (cow) to which the son asks if the ‘gaay’ is empowered. Annoyed by the irony, Congress workers went on violence, vandalizing the Mumbai-based beverages’ Andheri East office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to reports, several Congress supporters, despite strict COVID-19 restrictions being in place in Maharashtra, invaded the office of the Mumbai-based beverage brand and vandalized the entire office area. The glass windows of the office were destroyed, while the office chairs and table were thrown around.

The Congress supporters raised Congress flags and chorused slogans in support of Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi inside the office premises. This was not all, the Congress workers were also seen snapping themselves inside the office, exulting over the destruction. Even outside the office, the Congress workers extended to put slogans with the Mumbai police placed there to prevent any more damage. The workers were seen sloganeering ‘Mumbai Congress Zindabad’, ‘Sonia Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’.

As per reports, the Mumbai police have arrested these Congress workers. Vishal Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd had lately said, “We, at Storia, feel a great responsibility towards our consumers because what we serve affects their health and lives directly. Hence, we find it imperative to deliver our value systems of wellness, convenience, and sustainability with everything we do. We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through our first-ever 360-degree campaign, in a fun yet very impactful way”.

Read more; “If you are advised home quarantine, or self-isolation” ,Here are a few things to remember

“With the ongoing pandemic, we look to lighten the mood, in a category that is already very serious and usually only promotes health. This campaign is a great way to increase significant brand consideration with our millennials and Gen Z, in a format they relate to best, parodical yet impactful”, added Shah. However, notwithstanding its innovative strategy, the Mumbai-based beverage company was forced to draw down its third ad, which had characters relating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, after the hassle.