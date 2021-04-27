“Readily available vaccines”; Country prepares to lift the restrictions by June 21

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared MPs the plan intended to be “cautious but irreversible” and at every stage, decisions would be led by “data not dates”.There was “no credible route to a zero-Covid Britain nor certainly a zero-Covid world”, he said. Mr. Johnson later told a Downing Street news conference the approaching spring and summer would be “seasons of hope, looking and considering especially better for us all”.He described the plan as a “one-way road to freedom” but said he could not guarantee it would be irreversible “but the intention is that it should be”.It appears as the first information on the UK’s coronavirus vaccine rollout proposed it was having a “spectacular” influence on preventing serious illness.

A fresh four-step strategy to mitigate England’s lockdown could recognize all constitutional boundaries on social contact raised by 21 June, if strict requirements are satisfied. Shops, hairdressers, gyms, and outdoor hospitality could reopen on 12 April in England under procedures established out by the PM. From 17 May, two households might be permitted to associate in homes, while the law of six could implement in places like pubs. It needs four tests on vaccines, infection rates, and fresh coronavirus variants to be met at each stage.

As part of the first step of the plan for easing lockdown in England:

#From 8 March all schools will open with outdoor after-school sports and activities permitted.

#Recreation in outdoor public spaces – such as a park – will be permitted between two people, suggesting they would be allowed to sit down for a coffee, drink, or picnic. From 29 March – Outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allotted. It is understood this will include meetings in private gardens.

#Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis or basketball courts will reopen and organized adult and children’s sport, such as grassroots football, will also return.

#Secondary school pupils can access tests and will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms and shared spaces like corridors. There will be a pause of at least five weeks between each of the plan’s following steps to allow for the impact of changes on infection rates and hospital admissions to be imposed.

The second step from 12 April would see major parts of the economy permitted to reopen:

#Non-essential retail opens, hairdressers, and some public buildings like libraries.

#Outdoor settings like alcohol takeaways, beer gardens, zoos, and theme parks

#Indoor leisure like swimming pools and gyms

#Self-contained holiday accommodation, such as self-catering lets and campsites

#But wider social contact rules will continue to apply in all settings – meaning no indoor mixing between different households will be allowed.

#Mr. Johnson confirmed the end of hospitality curfews – and requirements to eat a substantial meal alongside alcohol.

#He said a review of international leisure travel restrictions would be announced by 12 April at the earliest.

#Funerals continue with up to 30 people and weddings with up to 15 guests.

The third step will come from 17 May – if the data allows – and will see the “rule of six” abolished for outdoor gatherings, replaced with a limit of 30 people:

#Two households can mix indoors – with the rule of six applied in hospitality settings like pubs

#Cinemas, museums, hotels, performances, and sporting events reopen – though social distancing remains

#Up to 10,000 spectators can attend the very largest outdoor seated venues like football stadiums

#Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, and wakes.

#Mr. Johnson said this step would also “consider the potential role of Covid status certification” – which could refer to so-called “vaccine passports” – in helping indoor venues to reopen safely.

Read more; “Happy news for Boozers” ; Alcohol home-delivery starts from next week, Check out the areas…

Before the fourth step, ministers will review social distancing and other “long-term measures” designed to reduce transmission, including the “one meter plus” rule and the wearing of face coverings.

#They will also consider whether to lift the “work from home” guidance, which the government says people should continue to follow until the review has been completed.

#England care home residents to get one visitor each

#Live music ‘at the back of the queue to reopen’

#The fourth step from 21 June will potentially see all legal limits on social contact removed, with the final closed sectors of the economy reopened – such as nightclubs.

The government hopes that – from this date – restrictions on weddings and funerals will also be abolished.Music and events leaders asked for more financial support for the area, with the boss of one live music trade body announcing his industry is “at the back of the queue to re-open” once constraints are elevated.