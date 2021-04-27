DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government issues new Covid-19 restrictions

Apr 27, 2021, 02:58 pm IST

Another state government in India has issued new Covid-19 restrictions. Gujarat state government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken by the government after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The state government has decided to impose a night curfew in nine more cities of the state. The state government has decided to impose   night curfew in nine  cities – Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur, and Palampur – from April 28. At present the night curfew is imposed in 20 cities in the state.

Only essential services and factories will be allowed to operate in these city. The government has ordered to close all restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes, and water parks in these 29 cities till May 5. Other establishments like beauty parlors, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums, and malls would also remain shut in these cities.

The government in its notification said that all religious places in the state will also remain shut for the public, and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral. The upper limit for marriage gatherings is 50. Public transport buses across the state would function with 50 percent capacity.

