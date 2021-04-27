UP: Yogi to slap NSA against hospitals making ‘false oxygen shortage’ claims

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to slap the National Security Act against hospital managements spreading lies and creating panic over allegations of oxygen shortage during the ongoing second wave of coronavirus.

To expose lies and rumours about oxygen shortage and the attribution of deaths to a lack of oxygen, the Chief Minister had already ordered an oxygen audit of all government and private hospitals across the state.

IIM Lucknow has already joined hands with the IIT Kanpur and BHU to develop software for the oxygen audit in state’s private and government hospitals.

“The state has adequate oxygen stock. But a conspiracy has been hatched to tarnish the image of the government by peddling lies about false oxygen shortage. The NSA will be slapped against such hospitals and rumour-mongers,” he warned.