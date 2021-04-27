Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, 11X Pro and Mi QLED TV to go on sale today

Xiaomi has introduced its most ambitious and expensive lineup of smartphones in the country with the new Mi 11 series. Mi 11 Ultra has a price tag of Rs 69,999 and will go on sale soon on Amazon India, Xiaomi’s Mi.com, Mi Home stores, etc. Xiaomi will be sharing sale-related information on its social media platforms later.

The Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage option will cost Rs 31,999. Meanwhile, the Mi 11X Pro will cost Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB storage variant will cost Rs 41,999. Pre-orders for the phones will be starting from April 24 for the Mi 11X Pro and the first sale for the Mi 11x will be on April 27.

The Mi QLED TV in 75-inches will cost Rs 1,19,999. It will go on sale starting April 27 from Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart, beginning at 12 noon.