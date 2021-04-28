Airline cancels flight as man throws coins into the flight engine in his maiden flight journey

For middle-class people, traveling on a plane is a dream. In the past, air travel was very expensive, but now ticket prices have come down to make it more accessible to the average person. Many people make the first flight in panic. Some perform poojas and prayers to make the first flight safer. But the belief of some will cause the airline to abandon itself. Something of that sort happened aboard a flight in the central Shandong province in China.

The incident took place at Weifang Airport in China. A male passenger, identified with the last name Wang, was scheduled to fly from Weifang to Haiku on a Beibu Gulf Airlines flight GX8814 when he threw a handful of coins into the engine. Wang did this without anyone noticing. At the same time, a security check before the take-off of the aircraft revealed further coins under the propeller. From this, it became clear that there were more coins inside the propeller. Wang soon made it clear that he had done it himself. The staff managed to recover all the coins but the flight had to be cancelled due to safety concerns. All 148 passengers were forced to do deboard and wait for another flight until the next morning.