Covid-19 Update: 1710 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1710 new coronavirus cases along with 1551 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally reached at 516,301. The total recoveries reached at 497,140. The death toll is at 1580. At preset there are 17,581 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 195,166 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 43.6 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Remittances from the UAE to India have picked up since the outbreak of the latest Covid-19 wave, as people in India increase their dependency on NRIs working here in the UAE. In addition, some of the local exchange houses are also supporting India by waiving charges on remittances being sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Cares Fund for Covid-19.