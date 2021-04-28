Mitchell McClenaghan calls out on Virat Kohli for pressurizing umpires, terms it ‘Disgraceful’

Virat Kohli is arguably the most lively character on a cricket field. In the past, Kohli has been accused of pressurising umpires with over-appealing. On Tuesday New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan slammed Kohli for appealing five times after Rishabh Pant was struck on his pads of Washington Sundar’s first delivery.

The umpire Virender Sharma raised his finger and a surprised Pant did not hesitate as he went for the review straightaway. The replays showed that Pant had inside-edged it and that helped the umpire to correct his decision.

McClenaghan, wasn’t happy with what he felt that Virat Kohli was making an attempt to ‘pressurize’ the umpire. McLenaghan made his displeasure clear on his official Twitter account the place he wrote-“Disgraceful – appeal – not suppose to be able to appeal 5 times #RCBvDC”