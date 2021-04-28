“Saudi port attack plan” ; Explosive-laden boat wrecked

Dammam: Allied forces have thwarted a plot to attack the port of Yambu in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki has stated. The boat, which was packed with explosives near the port, was discovered by the navy and destroyed before the charge.

The attack was plotted using a remote-controlled boat filled with explosives. But before advancing the port, the Saudi navy caught the boat and wrecked it at sea, including with weapons. He said the navy impeded an attempt to attack the port at 6.40 am on Tuesday. But it is not obvious who was behind the attack. An inquiry is started to find the criminals. Al-Maliki also said that strict action would be taken against hateful efforts aimed at threatening the country’s key hubs and economic prosperity.

Read more; “At-home tablets to treat Covid” ; Pfizer’s oral drug could be available soon

Meanwhile, security firm Dariad Global reported that the NCC Dammam oil tanker controlled by Saudi oil company Bahari was attacked near Yambu port. But none of the company’s ships were attacked, said CEO Abdullah Aldubaiki.