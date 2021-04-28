“At-home tablets to treat Covid” ; Pfizer’s oral drug could be available soon

New York: Pfizer’s experimental oral medication to heal Covid-19 at the first indication of illness could be ready by the end of the year, CEO Albert Bourla told on Tuesday.Despite the achievement of research on the Covid vaccine and the administration of the covid vaccine globally, the deficiency of an efficient drug against the novel coronavirus that generates the covid 19 diseases continues a major disaster. Meanwhile, Pfizer, a chief pharmaceutical company, is going ahead with research into a new drug that could make a big exception in covid treatment.

Homeopathic pills are being examined in the first few days after contracting Covid 19. The advantage of the new pill produced by Pfizer is that it can limit the disease from growing more seriously by combating the virus at an early stage. Albert Bourla told that the drug will be open to the public by the end of this year. He continued that the drug would be effective against various variants of covid that are spreading around the world.

The advantage of the new drug is that it can cure the disease by taking the pill at home, thus avoiding serious illness and hospitalization. Pfizer points out that the benefits of the new drug are that it can prevent people from coming to the hospital in droves. This drug reduces the risk of infection by wrapping the enzyme of the virus and preventing the virus from adhering to human cells. Pfizer said the drug would break down the virus’s spine and prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the respiratory tract. Protease inhibitors are also used in the treatment of hepatitis C and HIV.

Clinical trials of the drug were currently in progress and good news could be expected in three to four months. The first phase of clinical trials of the drug, now code-named PF07321332, started in March, the report said. The reports that the drug is being administered to patients with the antiviral drug ritonavir as part of a clinical trial. Ritonavir, currently used to treat HIV, is expected to increase the new drug’s effectiveness, the report said. Clinical trials, including in animals, found no serious side effects, the report said. According to the Telegraph, the 145-day clinical trial began on February 8. In addition, another 28 days have been set aside for monitoring and dosing.