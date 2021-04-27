Railway canteen employee attacked “Visually-impaired man” over additional charges on a Samosa-Pav !!!

Mumbai: A 28-year-old visually-impaired man was attacked with a blade after a row over ‘samosa pav’. The man purportedly disputed with the accused after charged him Rs 13 for a samosa pav that was Rs 11. The incident occurred at a railway canteen at Mumbai’s Ambernath station.

The man bore injuries to his hand. The victim was recognized as Dilip More. On the day of the incident, More and his friend were at platform no 2 of Ambernath station. The two men went to the station canteen and bought a samosa pav. The employee supposedly asked More to pay Rs 13 for the pav. More, however, stated that the pav cost Rs 11. Upset over the same, More questioned the employee over the extra Rs 2. After an exchange of words, the accused allegedly stabbed More with a blade on his right hand and another employee hit him.

Shardul Walmiki, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan said, “We have registered a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code against Mangal Singh Khushwa, who works in the canteen. “More is an Arts graduate, who is a resident of Vangni. The man stays in the city with his wife and daughter. Unable to find a job, the man began begging on local trains to make both ends meet.