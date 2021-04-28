School teacher drives 1,400 kms to Noida with oxygen cylinder to save a friend

Getting an oxygen cylinder has now become a challenge as the second wave of Covid spreads across the country. A 38-year-old schoolteacher from Jharkhand’s Bokaro drove 1,400km through three states in 24 hours with a gas-filled cylinder to save the man’s life amid reports that patients were dying without receiving oxygen. Devendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 4 in Bokaro, traveled 1,400 km in 24 hours with a gas-filled cylinder to reach his friend Ranjan Aggarwal in Uttar Pradesh.

Devendra said that it was not easy to find an oxygen cylinder in Bokaro, even after he visited several oxygen plants and suppliers in the steel city. He said that he was also turned away by all saying he would have to provide an empty cylinder and only then they will be able to refill it for him. Later, in one last attempt, he reached out to the operator of Jharkhand Steel Oxygen Plant in the Balidih industrial area, following which, a technician agreed to give him a full oxygen cylinder against a security deposit. The teacher said he was stopped twice by police in Bihar and in UP but was allowed to proceed after he explained the situation.