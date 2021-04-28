Senior BJP MLA dies of Covid-19

Kesar Singh Gangwar, a senior leader of BJP and MLA from Nawabganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh has died due to coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Kesar Singh Gangwar was 64-years-old. Kesar Singh Gangwar was under treatment for coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Noida after testing Covid-19 positive.

Gangwar is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. He was a member of the Legislative Council from the BSP in 2009 He joined BJP in 2017. And he won the Assembly election from Nawabganj. Gangwar is the third MLA in the state who succumbed to the virus in the second wave.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Auraiya Ramesh Chandra Diwakar and BJP MLA from Lucknow West Suresh Kumar Srivastava had succumbed to coronavirus infection.