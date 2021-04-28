Widower for 5 years, 71-year-old man remarries; Daughter shares pics

The story of a 71-year-old man, who recently married a widowed woman five years after his wife passed away, has won hearts on the internet. His daughter Aditi herself shared her father’s wedding photo on Twitter. The picture of the newlyweds wearing masks has received a lot of attention on Twitter. “This is my 71-year-old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely,” Aditi wrote while sharing the photograph.

She added, “But it has been complicated. There are no straightforward legal rules in India for remarrying. There were women who asked for money. There were women who ghosted him. We still don’t know if society will accept them. We still don’t know if they will adapt to each other.” In the picture, the newly wedded couple is seen wearing face masks while holding varmalas in their hands.