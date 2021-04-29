Fire breaks out at railway station

A fire broke out at the Vadodara railway station in Gujarat. No causality or injuries were reported. The fire broke out at due to short circuit in an advertisement board outside an underpass. The fire has destroyed the roof of the platform no 1. Seven trains approaching the station were halted some distance away from the station due to the fire.

“The underpass connects east Vadodara with the western part of the city, and platform no. 1 is situated above it. Thick smoke covered the platform after the fire first started inside the underpass around 4.30 pm. Flames from the underpass reached the platform and gutted a portion of the roof. The blaze was quickly doused by personnel from the Vadodara fire brigade. No one was injured in the incident,” said Western Railway PRO for Vadodara division, Khemraj Meena.