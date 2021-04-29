Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi make history at US President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress

The US Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history on Wednesday as they shared the stage during President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress. It was the first time that two women sat behind a US President during an address to Congress.

The President began the historic joint session of the congress by greeting the two women standing behind him with a “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.”

“No President has ever said those words from this podium and it’s about time,” the President said as he delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

The chamber with its limited number of lawmakers burst into applause. First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were also present in the historic event.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who became the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007 had been in the position before during Presidential speeches. But this time with the nation’s first female Vice President, they were creating history. The Vice President sat to the President’s right and the Speaker of the House sat to the left.

Photos of the two powerful ladies beginning the night with an elbow bump are now going viral.

People took to social media to express their joy at the historic event.

You don’t have to support their politics to appreciate how many CENTURIES it has taken in America to see this-get to this point for WOMEN https://t.co/gfuLg4HSem — Krys Marie (@surf_witch) April 29, 2021

#JointAddress — being able to see Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi standing together side by side is incredibly inspiring to me as a young girl. amazing. :) — mari ?? (@mariiiarielle) April 29, 2021

HISTORY! Long overdue!! VP Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Congress. ?????? pic.twitter.com/3QfoxMxs9b — Rick (@colonelhogans) April 29, 2021

Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi AND Madame Vice President Kamala Harris. Wow. This is a moment. Can y’all drop my comfort characters ? — Farrah Renfroe ?|| Black Lives Still Matter (@calliesxwife) April 29, 2021