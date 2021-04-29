“Localization”; 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave the country

Kuwait City: Approximately 8 lakh Indians could be compelled to move Kuwait after a parliamentary committee endorsed a sketch ex-pat quota bill trying to slowly cut the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country. The National Assembly’s legal and legislative committee has determined that the ex-pat quota bill is constitutional.

The Kuwait Civil Service Bureau has declared that 7970 emigrants working in different government agencies will lose their employment by the conclusion of this year as part of the repatriation scheme. Al-Rai newspaper cited bureau officials as stating that 6,127 expatriates had already been dismissed from government jobs since 2017, denoting the commencement of repatriation in Kuwait. By the conclusion of this year, 1,840 more people will be put off, said Aisha al-Mutawa, the bureau’s director of labor.

Presently, 308,000 Kuwaitis are working in many government agencies affiliated with the Civil Service Bureau. But the number of expatriates working in the sector has fallen to 71,000. About 31,000 expatriates work in the health division. 24,000 are teachers and the balance are drivers and attendants. About 9,000 expatriate workers work in the areas of engineering, accounting, and science. Ayesha Al-Mutawa said that steps have been taken to replace them with Kuwaitis.