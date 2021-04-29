States to be postponed May 1 vaccination plan

Even after a large number of Indians aged 18 and above registered for the vaccination for COVID-19 on Wednesday starting at 4 pm, several states have indicated that they may postpone the inoculation drive for the youth faced with the shortage of the vaccine. Madhya Pradesh may hold over the ongoing vaccination drive for the 45 plus category for two days so that the vaccination of the 18-44 age group could begin on May 1. Maharashtra may only begin at the end of May, while Uttar Pradesh could tackle a token drive on May 1.” A vaccination schedule will be announced once the planning for procurement of vaccine stocks is done,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Glitches were reported at Delhi and Goa during the registration with many failing to get OTPs, unable to upload documents, and inability to get appointments for vaccination. Similar complaints were reported in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Jharkhand. Many states have said that they can issue an inoculation schedule only after getting the formal date of the arrival of vaccines. Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab are unlikely to roll out the vaccination drive due to shortage.