‘Who will rule Kerala?’: Exit poll results by national media released

National media in India has released the exit poll results. As per the exit polls conducted by various national news channels, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM will continue its rule in the state. All national media has predicted that the LDF will retain its rule in the state.

As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll survey, the LDF will get 104 to 120 seats out of the 140 seats in the assembly. United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress may win 20 to 36 seats. BJP may get 2 seats. In terms of vote share, the LDF may be securing 47 per cent votes and UDF may get 38%. BJP will get 12% votes.

AS per NDTV, the LDF front is likely to retain power with 88 seats and the Congress-led UDF will be a distant second with 50 seats. BJP may win two seats.

Republic- CNX survey also predicts that the LDF will retain power in the state with a seats of 72-80. UDF may get 58 to 64 seats and BJP will get 1 to 5 seats. The vote share of LDF will decrease to 42.50%.

As per the Times Now-C-Voter Survey, the LDF is projected to win 74 seats. UDF may get 65 and BJP may get 1. ABP-C-Voter exit poll also claims that LDF may get 71-77 seats. UDF will be reduced to 62-68. BJP may get 2 seats.