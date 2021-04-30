“Deadly California fire was an intentional attempt to conceal a MURDER”; Police reports revealed

California fire that killed two people last in 2020 was deliberately arranged to wrap up a deadly crime, prosecutors revealed in a press briefing. The Markley Fire was ignited in Northern California’s Solano County on August 18, 2020, near where police discovered the charred body of 32-year-old missing person Priscilla Castro.

Officials had before said Castro was reported disappeared after she went on a date with Victor Serriteno two days before the blaze. She did not appear again.”Based on an extensive, eight-month investigation, we believe Serriteno deliberately set the Markley Fire in an attempt to conceal his crime,” Tom Ferrara, the Solano County Sheriff, said in a briefing Wednesday.

Serriteno, who was captured in September and blamed for killing Castro, now overlooks extra charges of arson and the murders of both men 82-year-old Douglas Mai and 64-year old Leon “James” Bone who died in their homes as a result of the fire. The Markley Fire later mixed with a range of other fires to create the LNU Lightning Complex, one of the largest wildfires in the state’s account, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The other fires were assumed to have been sparked after approximately 11,000 lightning blows hit the northern part of the state as it suffered a historic heatwave. The fire complex burned over 363,000 acres across California’s famous wine country and burned down almost 1,500 structures after forcing the removal of tens of thousands of residents. The huge inferno tore through the region north of San Francisco for two months and killed six people.