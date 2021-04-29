“Is your token for burial ready?” Cemetery custodians of Digital India

Patients bearing from shortness of breath. Relatives hurrying for the inhalation of loved ones. Funerals lined up with bodies in front of the cemetery. Cemetery keepers working tirelessly without essential security features like a PPE kit. In the middle of all this, the authorities are boasting that they will seize the property of those who complain and campaign that there is no oxygen. The horror of uncensored pictures and news will shock all consciences.

We have seen the picture of an old man sitting helplessly on the side of the road on a bicycle with no place to cremate the body of his wife who died of Covid. The view was from Yogi Adityanath’s village in Uttar Pradesh. The image of the wife blowing her breath into her husband’s mouth is also embedded. What was the central government doing despite the assurance that the second wave of Covid would be severe?

We see leaders who leave the people of the country to destiny without making any preparations to survive the Covid crisis. The central government is considering setting up oxygen plants in the nation after the number of covid patients in the country and the acute shortage of oxygen. Supporters of the ruling party have been seen running and insulting those asking for help for oxygen on social media.

This is one of the precautionary measures taken by Kerala in the prevention of covid. The Oxygen Plant of The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) was one of the 100-day events of the Government of Kerala. The project intended to produce the oxygen needed for KMML’s titanium production and to supply the remaining oxygen to the health sector.

The situation in the country is such that even a vaccine to control the epidemic has to be bought at this critical juncture. On April 2, a spokesman for the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said 64.4 million doses of the vaccine had been exported to 80 countries. He added that 18.2 million vaccines were provided free of charge. But we see a center that has failed to control covid’s social outbreak by vaccinating its citizens.

Israel, which has been mandating masks in public for the past year, recently lifted the rule. Israel has defended covid by conducting extensive vaccinations. India, the world’s second-most populous country, would not have lost so many lives and suffocated if vaccination had been intensified.