Kerala police gives a COVID twist to popular Tamil number ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to raise awareness

As an effort to increase consciousness about the rules and guidelines that need to be followed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Kerala Police has published a video highlighting police personnel dancing to the tunes of an informative song. As there is of the wave in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the State Police Media Centre in Kerala shared a video on Facebook, wherein police personnel were seen increasing awareness about wearing masks, maintain social distancing and other norms.

The parody song increasing awareness through the video has been encouraged by the recent superhit Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami. Nine uniformed police employees wearing masks, while maintaining social distancing, can be seen dancing in the 1:30 minute video.

“Let’s fight the pandemic together. Kerala Police is always with you,” reads the caption shared alongside the video when loosely translated from Malayalam.

The song lyrics are written to spread awareness about the pandemic. It reminds people to wear masks properly, maintain social distancing and using hand sanitiser. The lyrics of the song also indicates that everyone who is eligible should get themselves vaccinated as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

VP Pramod Kumar, Police Media Center Deputy Director, has directed the awareness video. The video has already received more than 3.5 lakh views, 14,000 shares and 36,000 likes.

It is for the second time that Kerala Police’s Covid awareness video has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Kerala Police’s ‘Hand wash dance’ also received massive attention. In that video, six Kerala Police personnel wearing masks instructed the general public about the safe method of washing hands as directed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).