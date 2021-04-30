‘Medical expenses are worse than covid’: High Court demands justification

Kochi: The High Court has recognized that the expense of covid treatment imposed by private hospitals in the state is in a hazardous situation. The covid status in Kerala is very severe. At this condition, the court stated, the cost of treatment priced by private hospitals to covid patients is ten times greater than the severity of the illness.

The court’s observation appears as it holds petitions concerning covid treatment charges in private hospitals. A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and MR Anitha listened to the petition. The court said there was a public interest in decreasing treatment prices and that the government should be notified before May 4 of what it could do about it. The government informed the court that decreasing the cost of treatment was under judgment and that attempts were being prepared to adjust.

The court said the monitoring was based on reliable information received from people experiencing covid treatment and that the progress in covid cases was worrying. The court also remarked that covid may be excluded from the plague but not exempt from the cost.