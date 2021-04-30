Must not underestimate potential danger of Indian COVID variant; says French Health Minister

Paris: French Health Minister Olivier Veran has said that the Indian variant of the covid virus is dangerous and should not be underestimated. He said it was not clear whether the existing Covid vaccines were effective against the Indian variant.

In France, the B.1.617 Indian variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in three people. A woman returning from India and two others in southeastern France have been diagnosed with the disease, the health ministry said. According to the World Health Organization, the Indian variant is currently found in 17 countries. There are three variants of B.1.617 in India. The same variant was found in 50 percent of patients in Maharashtra, where covid is most prevalent in the country.