Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

The domestic benchmark indices ahs ended lower in Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 48,782 lower by 984 points or 2%. NSE Nifty slipped down by 264 points or 1.77% to settle at 14,631. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange, barring the index of pharma shares, ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,587 shares ended lower while 1,358 ended higher on the BSE.

Also Read: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were , ONGC, Coal India, Divi’s Labs, Grasim Industries, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Labs. The top losers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and Shree Cements.