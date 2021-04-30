Uber India: Incentives and reimbursement for drivers to get vaccinated

Uber has declared a Rs 18.5 crore incentive to get 150,000 drivers on its platform shot over the next six months, moving up its attempts to help India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19 viruses. The company will compensate Car, Auto and Moto drivers on its platform for time spent getting their shots. Drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two shots. All drivers will have to show proof of being vaccinated before April 30 for claiming the funds.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said, “Mass vaccination is key to tackling India’s COVID crisis, and this is the best way to ensure that drivers, riders and the broader community can get protected as soon as possible. We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer.”

In March 2021, Uber promised Rs10 Crores worth of free drives to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine centre. This year alone, Uber has aided 9,000 free online medical consultations for drivers and their families.