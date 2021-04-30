“Warning”; China modernizes the military to defend the nations of the world

New York: China has strengthened its military occupancy during the Corona period. It is informed that Beijing is developing state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles for the boundary regions. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that China’s military occupancy in the world should be observed with the utmost attention and that China is a menace to the rest of the world. The study was declared by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The statement, which highlights China’s encounter with India, aims to the deployment of 60,000 troops to Ladakh in a brief span. The report illustrates that China has always been proactive rather than defensive and that this is Beijing’s annual military strategy.

China has immense defense resources. In addition to the movement against India, China is preparing large-scale military warm-ups in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The money has been handled by China to append new aircraft, tanks, and missiles.