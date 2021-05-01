Covid-19 Update: 1712 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1,712 new coronavirus cases along with along with 1,681 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The mortality rate in UAE is 0.3% in UAE. This rate is much lower than the global average of 2.1%.

Till now 521,948 people had infected in UAE . In this 502,460 people were recovered in the country. The death toll is at 1591. At present there are 17,897 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: Delhi: Lockdown extended for one more week as Covid cases increases

More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE till now. As per the data released by the ministry, the lowest number of new infections and deaths in this year was reported in April.