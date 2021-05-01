“It’s high time that the centre and state governments wake up “: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has has said that the union government must prepare a nationwide strategy to tackle the second wave of coronavirus infection. She in a video message shared on her social media handle said that the union government should held a discussion with all political parties.

“It’s high time that the centre and state governments wake up and fulfil their responsibilities. Migration of the labourers should be stopped. A minimum of Rs. 6,000 should be added to their accounts till the crisis is over,” said Sonia Gandhi in a video message.

“Testing should be increased across the country and medical oxygen and other resources should be arranged on war footing. Free vaccination should be arranged for all the citizens so that people can be saved. Mandatory vaccine license should be given to increase the vaccine coverage. Black-marketing of life-saving medicines should be stopped,” Sonia Gandhi added.