Let’s have a look at the frequently asked questions about ICSE, ISC board exams 2021

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has dropped the ICSE (Class 10) and postponed the ISC (Class 12) final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation emerging out of it. As the ICSE final exams were listed to start from May 4 to June 7, ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8.

The council has chosen to declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. On April 16, CISCE in a statement said that the COVID-19 situation will be observed closely and a final decision on these exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021.

Let’s go through some answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pending exams

Question: Will students be allowed to take the ICSE, Class 10, exams later?

Answer: Earlier, CISCE had declared that Class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get assessed on the basis of alternative measures. But, this provision has been removed.

Question: How will students of Class 10 be evaluated?

Answer: The council will announce the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. “The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students will be announced by the CISCE later,” a CISCE statement said.

Question: When will ISC Class 12 exams be conducted?

Answer: CISCE has not yet declared the Class 12 ISC exam dates. But, while declaring the postponement news, the council said that the choice on the conduct of Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June.

Question: How were students evaluated last year?

Answer: Last year also, the council had to cancel the board exams regarding the COVID-19 situation. In 2020, students were assessed on the basis of the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were held and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were examined.

Question: When will admission to Class 11 start?

Answer: As the council has cancelled Class 10 exams, the admission process for Class 11 will start shortly. The CISCE has urged schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started. “In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest, a CISCE statement said.