PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Teg Bahadur At Delhi’s Sis Ganj Gurudwara

Paying tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, on his 400th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and offered prayers.

The gurudwara was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675.

The Prime Minister said Guru Teg Bahadur is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar, Punjab in 1621. He was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind Sahib. He wrote 115 hymns that were included in Guru Granth Sahib. He was executed on the orders of Aurangazeb.

The Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib marks the execution place of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib marks the cremation place of Guru Tegh Bahadur.