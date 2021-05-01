Revised fuel prices for the month of May announced

The revised fuel prices for the month of May has been announced. National Subsidy System (NSS) in Oman has announced the new updated price for fuels for the month of May. NSS has increased the price of subsidised fuel.

The price of subsidized fuel 91 in the National Fuel Subsidy Card will increase to 400 liters per month. The price of M 91 and M 95 petrol remained unchanged . The price of diesel has been increased by 5 baisa per litre.

Fuel price for May 2021:

1. M 91 at 215 baisa per litre

2. M 95 at 227 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 228 baisa per litre

Earlier the revised fuel prices has been announced in Qatar and UAE.