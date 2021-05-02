Breaking News; Earthquake hits Chile , Marked a magnitude of 6

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)announced. The precise magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be updated within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists analyze data and filter their calculations, or as other agencies publish their report. Towns or cities near the epicenter where the tremor might have been held as very light shaking include Tocopilla (pop. 24,500) located 37 km from the epicenter.

Read more; “West Bengal Assembly Elections”; Mamata expected to be CM for third time

VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake becomes available. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC added.