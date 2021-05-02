“West Bengal Assembly Elections”; Mamata expected to be CM for third time

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was rushing ahead in West Bengal’s electoral contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), setting the scene for a big success, according to trends on Sunday afternoon. The counting of votes started at 8 am, and initial leads showed a neck-and-neck fight. Postal ballots were counted first.

But as the day advanced, the TMC advanced past the BJP in the competition, leaving its opponent far behind. As of 12:50 pm, the TMC was heading in 202 seats and the BJP in 83 trends revealed the ruling party had passed the halfway mark in the state with 294 assembly seats. In the high-profile Nandigram seat, the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari was holding on to his lead against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was slowly catching up. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was pursuing in Chunchura, which falls under her Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP, though, was expecting she would develop up in the later rounds and accomplish. To be sure, these were the first trends and there could be many twists and turns throughout the day.

The Election Commission’s official trends proposed the TMC was progressing in 202 constituencies and the BJP in 77. While the ruling party had a vote share of 48.5%, the corresponding number for the BJP was 37.5%, according to the poll watchdog’s website.