“West Bengal Election 2021 Live Updates”; TMC massively leading, BJP in 83

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is massively heading in the counting of votes, increasing its leadership in 204 seats, ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leads in 84 seats in what has rolled out to be a bipolar battle with the Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance setting up a poor show no heads so far. TMC has well over double as many seats as BJP although Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pursuing against her once opponent and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Adhikari’s lead is presently around 5,000 votes. Exit polls had anticipated a strong competition between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the eight-phase West Bengal assembly votes held between March 27 and April 29. According to the newest trends in West Bengal, TMC is heading in 205 seats while the BJP is leading on 82 seats. The Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance is ahead in 3 seats. The figures have arrived from 292 out of 292 seats where postal ballots are being counted.

Paresh Paul of All India Trinamool Congress was ahead Kashinath Biswas of Bhartiya Janta Party in the Beleghata Assembly Elections of 2021. According to the information,on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Paul is leading by 1145 votes. Beleghata is an Assembly constituency in the Kolkata district, in the Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal. The Beleghata constituency went to the polls on April 29, 2021.

Darjeeling is an Assembly constituency in the Darjeeling district, in the North Bengal region of West Bengal. The Darjeeling constituency went to the polls on April 17, 2021. Independent candidate Keshav Raj Sharma is leading. He is followed by BJP candidate Neeraj Tamang Zimba. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category.