“Nationally analytical”; Mamata’s fate yet to be decided, BJP all set to show the power

New Delhi: The fate of the people of Bengal and Assam, along with two other southern states, is known today. This is a crucial election at the national level. It remains to be seen whether Mamata Banerjee, who has twice ruled Bengal under the CPM’s innocence, will be shaken by the BJP storm. Today, it will be decided whether the people will continue to rule the BJP and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who came to power for the first time in Assam in 2016.

For the BJP, retaining Assam and capturing Bengal will no doubt be a great achievement. The BJP now has to prove its strength in the south-eastern states. If Bengal is captured, its ripples will reach Odisha. Though Karnataka has control of South India, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are states in the BJP’s long-term plan. The central leadership is looking into the performance of the party. While the NDA’s rise to power in the Union Territory of Puducherry, where elections have taken place, will not have much of an impact on national politics, but there is no doubt that the BJP’s confidence will be boosted by areas it has not been able to penetrate so far.

Mamata Banerjee did not hesitate to go to great lengths to retain power in Bengal. The propaganda that he was attacked and injured his leg and the act of tying his leg make it clear. For the past ten years, Mamata Banerjee’s party has been wreaking havoc in Bengal, destroying even the CPM, which has been in power for three and a half decades. Bengal witnessed the search and annihilation of the opposition. Several BJP workers were killed. Other party workers and people are afraid of Mamata Banerjee coming again. There are indications that strong polling is showing anti-government sentiment.

If the DMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu, it will no doubt bring great relief to Congress. The victory in Tamil Nadu will be a handful for the Congress, which is completely irrelevant in national politics. Despite being with the DMK, the Congress High Command is well aware that it is no small matter to be in power in a large southern state like Tamil Nadu. If the dream of continued rule in Kerala is not realized, for the first time in the last five decades, the CPM will have no governance across the country. With the departure of Bengal and Tripura, Kerala is the only state left to rest on its laurels.

Kerala is the CPM’s most promising state when Bengal and Tripura are never available again. At the same time, the UDF fears that the BJP will come to power if it does not rule Kerala. The UDF is worried that the Christian community will lean towards the BJP if there is no government when extremism and Islamic communalism gains strength. Therefore, Chennithala and his team were trying to take control of the country by any means. In any case, the future of the various political parties will be decided within hours. Who will fall and who will rule will soon reach the people.