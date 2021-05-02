“CPM-Congress alliance collapses in Bengal”; BJP and TMC on NECK-TO-NECK competition

Kolkata: The CPM-Congress alliance has failed to do well in Bengal as the vote count is progressing. When the first phase of counting began, the Trinamool Congress was leading in 79 seats and the BJP in 62 seats. There is a fierce rivalry between the two parties. Meanwhile, the CPM-Congress alliance is gone. The CPM-Congress alliance claimed that it would be a major influence in the elections and would make great gains. But in more than half of the constituencies, the alliance is leading in only a few seats, even as the results show.

A strong campaign was carried out across the state, including by national leaders. This time, the BJP has entered the fray with the firm aim of seizing power from the Trinamool Congress. Voting for the 294-seat Bengal Assembly was held in eight phases. Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress are aiming for a hat-trick of elections.