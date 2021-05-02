“Trends don’t decide the election, results do” ; BJP’s strong movement in West Bengal

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a major setback in national politics. BJP’s strong movement in Nandigram.

According to the latest reports, just hours after the counting started, Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting for the BJP, is ahead of Mamata by 7,000 votes. The Trinamool Congress is leading in 154 seats and the BJP in 125 seats in the state. The Left Alliance continues to advance in four constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Dilip Ghosh, president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP, said he is confident that his party will win elections this year. When asked who will take the responsibility of the party loses, Ghosh said, “Being the party chief, I will take the responsibility in case we lose”.