‘Congratulations… We shall work together’: PM Modi on MK Stalin’s victory

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the DMK president MK Stalin, who returned to power after 10 years.

A tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official, “Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations, and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Several other main heads also congratulated the party and its leader in his historical comeback. The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh wrote “Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too congratulated Stalin stating, “People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, also tweeted their wishes to Stalin, “My sincere congratulations to @mkstalin for the stupendous win of @arivalayam in #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls. Wishing him a successful road ahead in fulfilling the wishes of the people”.

The Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali said in a congratulatory letter to Stalin, “Tamil Nadu has rightly chosen you to be our next Chief Minister to implement at a fast pace and efficient manner, till 2026, which shows your sagacity, wisdom, and knowledge of what and how to do like a true leader like your lamented father late Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Southern region chairman CK Ranganathan stated in a press release, “This landmark victory of the DMK led by Mr. MK Stalin as president of the party has demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu for his far-sighted, people-centric and inclusive governance to be steered under his leadership in Tamil Nadu.”