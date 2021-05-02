Country imposes travel ban on passengers from India

Another country has imposed a travel ban on passengers coming from India. Nigeria has imposed an entry ban on non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight. Nigeria took this decision citing the coronavirus situation in these countries.

As per the new order, the travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries. Also, Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival.

“These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries,” the statement said.

All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather then the previous 96 hours period.