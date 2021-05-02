Election Commission of India asks state prohibit victory celebrations

The Election Commission of India has asked all states to prohibit victory procession in states. ECI has issued an order asking the respective states to take immediate action to stop such gatherings. Earlier the ECI has banned all victory procession citing the covid-19 situation in the country.

“In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible” said the order issued by ECI.

Many party workers has gathered in streets to celebrate the victory of their parties in the assembly election. DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai.

Also Read: ‘Union government completely failed to understand or tackle the COVID-19 pandemic’

Earlier, BJP has asked its workers to strictly follow the Election Commission guidelines prohibiting the victory procession after the counting of votes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.