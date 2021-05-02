Extreme thunderstorm kills 11 in Eastern China

An extreme thunderstorm occurred in the eastern Chinese city, kills 11 and injured 66, with vigorous winds causing buildings and trees to collapse, officials said.

According to the state-affiliated newspaper Global Times, Nantong city, located in the eastern region of Jiangsu, was one among the hardest hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night.

A local government notice said rescuers evacuated 3,050 people. 162 kph speed wind has overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were ongoing for finding the nine remaining crew. Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles as well as windows that have been blown out were being cleared.