‘He’s critically suffering, rushes to hospital leaving baby behind’: Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja

Television actor Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja on Saturday wrote an emotional note, on leaving behind their two-month-old baby boy Anishq at home as she rushed to her husband who is currently hospitalized. Aniruddh was shifted to the ICU after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

She shared a picture of Aniruddh holding the baby, and wrote “While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life. PLEASE PRAY, I request every dear ones, our frds, family, colleagues, fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare (At this point my Aniruddh and Anishq’s papa needs your prayers. All of us together can make him better. Pray for his well being).”

Reacting to the post, several of their friends and fans, sent prayers for him. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, “My tears refuse to stop. Prayers prayers prayers for all of you. Kuch bhi lagega toh bolna (let me know if you need any help).” Actor Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Please stay strong Shubhi di… Praying for Ani bhaiya’s speedy recovery.”