DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Update: LDF secures two seats

May 2, 2021, 11:51 am IST

As per the early trends in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, the ruling LDF coming back to power for a second consecutive term. The LDF is leading in 91 seats.

The LDF has secured two seats. Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan has won from the Perambra seat with a lead of 6173 votes. Another CPM candidate Linto Joseph won from Tiruvambadi seat with a majority of 6200 votes.

Also Read; MM Mani leads by 20,000 votes 

Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 3 seats. The UDF is leading in only 47 seats.

Tags
May 2, 2021, 11:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button