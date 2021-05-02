Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Update: LDF secures two seats

As per the early trends in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, the ruling LDF coming back to power for a second consecutive term. The LDF is leading in 91 seats.

The LDF has secured two seats. Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan has won from the Perambra seat with a lead of 6173 votes. Another CPM candidate Linto Joseph won from Tiruvambadi seat with a majority of 6200 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 3 seats. The UDF is leading in only 47 seats.