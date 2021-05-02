“Kerala Election Result 2021 Live”: Postal counting reaches final stage

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021 live updates; The Election Commission will announce the results for 140 constituencies. Counting is taking place in 40,000 booths. Votes are counted in full compliance with Covid restrictions. The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala has indicated that the announcement of final results will be delayed. The first indications will be available around 8 p.m.

The winner will be announced unofficially in the evening. Postal votes will be counted at eight and those at the voting machine at eight and a half. Votes in the voting machine are added to the Election Commission’s encore system after being double-checked. The vote count comes after a month-long wait. Kerala wants to know who will rule the state for the next five years. Celebrations have been banned due to Kovid restrictions, but celebrations are sure to be in short supply.

If the LDF is confident in the pre-poll and post-poll polls, the UDF will reject all these and assert that the verdict will be in their favor. The BJP, on the other hand, is mainly waiting to see if it will be able to maintain its first open account last time or face a setback. Smaller parties, which compete with all three fronts, are eagerly awaiting crucial and decisive constituencies. According to the Election Commission, the final results will be announced in the evening

10.00 AM> In Thavanur, UDF candidate Feroz Kunnamparambil leads behind Minister KT Jaleel.

09.58 AM> Kunnathunadu Twenty20 remains third.

09.45 AM> BJP candidate Suresh Gopi leads in Thrissur. Padmaja Venugopal close behind

09.40 AM> BJP candidate Sobha Surendran leads Kadakampally Surendran in Kazhakoottam

09.34 AM> UDF candidate Dharmajan Bolgatti’s lead in Balussery is declining

09.30 AM> LDF leads in Pathanamthitta

09.29 AM> PC George leads in poonjar

09.23 AM> E Sreedharan Palakkad leads by 2,000 votes

09.20 AM> NDA gains in first results Palakkad Palakkad E Sreedharan advances

09.15 AM> Inlay competition in Pala

08.50 AM> In Kannur, the UDF is leading in all constituencies except Dharmadam.

08.50 AM> Counting of votes from voting machines has started in all the constituencies in Malappuram district.

08.30 AM> LDF has the upper hand when it comes to postal vote hints

08.00 AM> Postal counting begins

07:59 AM> Strong rooms open in Malappuram. Counting started