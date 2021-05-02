“Respects the VERDICT-The fight against the CPM and corruption will continue”; K.Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said that the verdict of the people will be respected in the assembly elections. He also lauded the Pinarayi government for continuing its rule. His was to the speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

Election results will be examined in detail. Unable to acquire seats as expected. The movement for polarization took place in regions with a high possibility of victory. Muslim polarization happens in Palakkad and Kazhakoottam. Surendran also said that Kadakampally got Muslim votes in Kazhakoottam.

The NDA has been capable to make powerful paces in many constituencies in the elections. Only the problem of the people was considered throughout the election. Will endure a strong opposition among the people. Surendran said the fight against the CPM and corruption will continue. Surendran added that the party will discuss the defeat and move ahead strongly.